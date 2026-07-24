Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.38.

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Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $24.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,492,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,540. The firm's fifty day moving average is $184.35 and its 200 day moving average is $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $146.23 and a twelve month high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Digital Realty Trust's revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Bank boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Digital Realty Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Digital Realty beat Q2 FFO and revenue estimates, with FFO per share of $2.13 versus $1.98 expected, helped by strong leasing activity and higher renewal rents. Article Title

Digital Realty beat Q2 FFO and revenue estimates, with FFO per share of $2.13 versus $1.98 expected, helped by strong leasing activity and higher renewal rents. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 FFO outlook to $8.15-$8.20 per share and lifted revenue guidance to $6.85 billion-$7.0 billion, signaling confidence in sustained demand. Article Title

The company raised its full-year 2026 FFO outlook to $8.15-$8.20 per share and lifted revenue guidance to $6.85 billion-$7.0 billion, signaling confidence in sustained demand. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen upgraded Digital Realty from hold to buy and increased its price target to $222, which can attract additional investors. Article Title

TD Cowen upgraded Digital Realty from hold to buy and increased its price target to $222, which can attract additional investors. Neutral Sentiment: Shares also appear to be benefiting from broader investor enthusiasm around AI infrastructure and cloud-related data center demand, which supports the company’s long-term growth story. Article Title

Shares also appear to be benefiting from broader investor enthusiasm around AI infrastructure and cloud-related data center demand, which supports the company’s long-term growth story. Negative Sentiment: Q2 EPS came in below Wall Street expectations at $1.21 versus $1.98 forecast, which is a reminder that earnings quality can be uneven even as the business grows. Article Title

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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