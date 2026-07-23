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Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Benchmark

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Digital Turbine logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Benchmark upgraded Digital Turbine to a strong-buy, adding to a wave of recent bullish analyst actions that leaves the stock with an average Buy rating and a $11.00 price target.
  • Digital Turbine reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting $0.16 EPS versus $0.09 expected and revenue of $142.55 million versus $133.22 million estimated.
  • The stock was trading at $8.49 with a $1.03 billion market cap, while institutional ownership remains high at 63.66%, with several funds recently increasing or initiating positions.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APPS. Weiss Ratings cut Digital Turbine from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Turbine from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Digital Turbine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.75. The company's 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.22 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $14,100,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,585 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 636,267 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 653,571 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company's stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc NASDAQ: APPS is a mobile technology company that streamlines content delivery and app advertising across connected devices. Its platform enables carriers, OEMs, app developers and advertisers to engage users through personalized app recommendations, in-app promotions and turnkey monetization solutions. By integrating software directly on smartphones and tablets, Digital Turbine simplifies the user journey from discovery to installation without requiring additional downloads or redirects through traditional app stores.

The company's flagship Ignite Platform offers end-to-end campaign management, combining demand-side advertising, real-time analytics and automated content fulfillment.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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