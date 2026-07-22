Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price Down 7.6% - What's Next?

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.4830. 1,427,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,127,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Turbine from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essential Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 167.3% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1,323.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company's stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc NASDAQ: APPS is a mobile technology company that streamlines content delivery and app advertising across connected devices. Its platform enables carriers, OEMs, app developers and advertisers to engage users through personalized app recommendations, in-app promotions and turnkey monetization solutions. By integrating software directly on smartphones and tablets, Digital Turbine simplifies the user journey from discovery to installation without requiring additional downloads or redirects through traditional app stores.

The company's flagship Ignite Platform offers end-to-end campaign management, combining demand-side advertising, real-time analytics and automated content fulfillment.

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