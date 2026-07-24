Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price Up 4.2% - Time to Buy?

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) were up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.3650. 222,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,091,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Get Digital Turbine alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Turbine from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Digital Turbine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,286 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,624 shares of the software maker's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the software maker's stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company's stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc NASDAQ: APPS is a mobile technology company that streamlines content delivery and app advertising across connected devices. Its platform enables carriers, OEMs, app developers and advertisers to engage users through personalized app recommendations, in-app promotions and turnkey monetization solutions. By integrating software directly on smartphones and tablets, Digital Turbine simplifies the user journey from discovery to installation without requiring additional downloads or redirects through traditional app stores.

The company's flagship Ignite Platform offers end-to-end campaign management, combining demand-side advertising, real-time analytics and automated content fulfillment.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Digital Turbine, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Turbine wasn't on the list.

While Digital Turbine currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here