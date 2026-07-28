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DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
DigitalBridge Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • DigitalBridge Group is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4. Analysts anticipate earnings of $0.04 per share on revenue of $102.90 million, with an earnings call scheduled for August 6 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • DBRG shares recently slipped 0.2% to $15.85, near the company’s 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34.
  • Institutional investors own 92.69% of the stock, while analyst sentiment remains cautious: DBRG has an average “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $16.00.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,334. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1,467.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 239.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,373 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DBRG. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Report on DBRG

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc NYSE: DBRG is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

Further Reading

Earnings History for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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