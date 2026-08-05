DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.9150, with a volume of 983355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company's 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,696,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 503.7% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 11,711 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,574,508 shares of the company's stock worth $39,699,000 after buying an additional 584,205 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 992.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 812,377 shares of the company's stock worth $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 738,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc NYSE: DBRG is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider DigitalBridge Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DigitalBridge Group wasn't on the list.

While DigitalBridge Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here