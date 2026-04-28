DigitalOcean (DOCN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect DigitalOcean to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $249.6810 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.50. 220,759 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,899. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DigitalOcean from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $67.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DigitalOcean

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 545,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,243,746.40. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Barrett sold 22,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,204,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 62,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,427.13. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 54.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 417.9% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 821 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

Further Reading

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