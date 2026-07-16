Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $123.4640 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $40.44 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Dime Community Bancshares's payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dime Community Bancshares

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,751 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $1,277,944.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $264,750.70. This trade represents a 82.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 1,650 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $61,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,663.63. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,803 shares of company stock worth $3,101,749. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 326.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial customers. With a network of branches spanning the New York metropolitan area and South Florida, Dime Community Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking and local decision-making.

The company's core lending activities include commercial and multifamily real estate loans, construction and land development financing, and one-to-four-family residential mortgage lending.

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