Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.6667.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Diodes from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Diodes from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Diodes from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised Diodes from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIOD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $176,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,795,180.35. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $57,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 74,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,504,847.20. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 116,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,837,213 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 27.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 145,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 31,013 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 178,733.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366,609 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $19,508,000 after acquiring an additional 366,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 49.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 153,905 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $7,393,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $1,968,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 1.58. Diodes has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $99.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $391.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.46%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

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