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Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMUU) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in AMUU plunged 71.6% in July, falling to 8,071 shares as of July 15 from 28,417 shares on June 30.
  • The ETF’s days-to-cover ratio is very low at 0.1 days, and about 1.7% of shares are currently sold short.
  • AMUU declined on Friday to $225.98, while the fund also recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.6762 per share, equivalent to a 1.2% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMUU - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,071 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the June 30th total of 28,417 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,438 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 29,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,443,000.

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMUU traded down $15.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.98. 105,279 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,033. Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $293.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.71.

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares ETF (AMUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of AMD stock. AMUU was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by Direxion.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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