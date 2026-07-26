Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMUU) Short Interest Update

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Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:AMUU Get Free Report ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,071 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the June 30th total of 28,417 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,438 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 29,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,443,000.

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMUU traded down $15.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.98. 105,279 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,033. Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $293.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.71.

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares ETF (AMUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of AMD stock. AMUU was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by Direxion.

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