Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Stock Price Down 2.2% - Here's Why

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Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 2.2%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:AMZU Get Free Report ) shares fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $34.78. 1,845,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,267,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $319.98 million, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 2.57.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1722 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,764 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 507.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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