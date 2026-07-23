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Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares logo with background
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Key Points

  • Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (GGLL) gapped down sharply on Thursday, opening at $90.61 after closing at $103.30 the previous day and last trading near $89.97.
  • The ETF has a market cap of about $842.43 million, with a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.24, while trading well below its 50-day moving average of $121.25 and 200-day moving average of $108.29.
  • GGLL recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.5806 per share, which annualizes to $2.32 and implies a 2.6% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $103.30, but opened at $90.61. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $89.97, with a volume of 1,656,128 shares.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $842.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5806 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund now owns 328,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,834,000 after acquiring an additional 177,587 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $10,415,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $15,133,000.

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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