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Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MSFU)

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares logo with background
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Key Points

  • Unusually large options activity: traders bought 4,289 call options on MSFU on Thursday, a 43% increase versus the typical daily volume of 2,993 calls.
  • Shares plunged to $26.60 (down $3.25) on heavy trading of 12.42 million shares versus an average of 4.67 million, while the ETF has a market cap of about $792 million and a 52-week range of $21.34–$61.16.
  • MSFU is a Direxion leveraged ETF tied to Microsoft (listed as providing roughly 1.5x exposure), and it recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.1301 per share (annualized $0.52, ~2.0% yield).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,289 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,993 call options.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of MSFU traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. 12,419,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,491. The company has a market cap of $791.88 million, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.82. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $61.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Right Now?

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