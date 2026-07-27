Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Stock Price Down 4% - What's Next?

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Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:NVDU Get Free Report )'s share price traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.48 and last traded at $120.17. 58,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 484,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.22.

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.23 million, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 3.79.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,985 shares of the company's stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

Further Reading

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