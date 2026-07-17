Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Downgraded by Stephens to "Hold"

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

DSGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research lowered Distribution Solutions Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Distribution Solutions Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Distribution Solutions Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Distribution Solutions Group has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $34.00.

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Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 25.3%

DSGR stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 286.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm's fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. Distribution Solutions Group has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $34.83.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $489.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company's stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,170 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 101,009 shares of the company's stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market.

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