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Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Lowered to Hold Rating by Barrington Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Distribution Solutions Group logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Barrington Research downgraded Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) from a strong-buy to a hold, reflecting a more cautious stance after recent developments.
  • The company agreed to be taken private by affiliates of LKCM Headwater Investments for $35.00 per share in cash, which has helped keep the stock trading near the deal value.
  • Several law firms have launched shareholder investigations into whether the $35.00 buyout price is fair, adding potential litigation risk and deal scrutiny.
  • Interested in Distribution Solutions Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barrington Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $35.00 target price on Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Distribution Solutions Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Distribution Solutions Group currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.50 and a beta of 0.56. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 0.27%.The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,170 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Distribution Solutions Group this week:

About Distribution Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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