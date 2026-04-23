Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Trading 1.1% Higher - Still a Buy?

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC - Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,144 and last traded at GBX 1,134. 47,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 628,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,122.

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Diversified Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £796.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,138.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,070.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.91.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company (DEC) is focused on acquiring and enhancing onshore gas and oil producing assets and related midstream properties in the United States. Our primary and historical area of operations are within the prolific Appalachian Basin, with additional operations in the states of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas announced with our entry to that region in 2021.

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