Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.4550, with a volume of 98143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $366.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.18 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 21.10% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Diversified Healthcare Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.01%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company's stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company's portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

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