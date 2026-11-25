CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIB declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1850 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a 8.8% increase from CGI's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

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CGI Stock Up 1.1%

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$117.63 on Wednesday. CGI has a one year low of C$83.34 and a one year high of C$131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$107.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$100.22.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIB last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.15 billion for the quarter. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on CGI from C$107.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$117.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotia lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$128.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGI

CGI Company Profile

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results.

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