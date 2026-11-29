Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a 8.3% increase from Dolby Laboratories's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Dolby Laboratories has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Dolby Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

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Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $373.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.410-0.560 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 4.270-4.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories develops audio and imaging technologies used in entertainment and communications. Its offerings include Dolby Atmos immersive audio, Dolby Vision high-dynamic-range imaging, and technologies for recording, encoding, processing, and delivering sound and video. The company licenses its technologies to manufacturers and content providers and supplies solutions for applications including cinema, television, streaming, mobile devices, gaming, and automotive systems. Its products and services also include Dolby Cinema and tools for creating and distributing media.

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