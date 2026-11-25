Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. Farmers National Banc has a payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

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Farmers National Banc Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business's 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.75 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Farmers National Banc

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank holding company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio. Its principal subsidiary, Farmers National Bank, provides banking services to individuals, businesses and organizations. The company offers deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage services and digital banking. Through affiliated businesses, it also provides trust and wealth management services, including fiduciary and investment services, as well as insurance products. Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc serves communities in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

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