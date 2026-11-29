FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK - Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

FS KKR Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 72.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.9%.

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FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.88. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial set a $12.00 price target on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a "sector perform" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $11.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FS KKR Capital

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company that provides financing to privately held middle-market businesses, primarily in the United States. It invests mainly in debt issued by these companies, seeking to support their operations, growth and other financing needs. The company's investments include senior secured loans, unitranche and subordinated debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity securities. Its portfolio spans businesses in a range of industries. FS KKR Capital is externally managed by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC, a joint venture between FS Investments and KKR.

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