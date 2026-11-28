Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6250 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Peoples Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

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Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $52.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFIS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Peoples Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Peoples Financial Services to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.50.

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Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, provides community banking services. The company serves individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, with a presence across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Its services include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, consumer loans, and commercial lending. Customers can also access online and mobile banking and business cash-management services.

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