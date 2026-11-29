Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Texas Pacific Land has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Texas Pacific Land has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $9.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

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Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $263.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.58. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $245.26 and a 12-month high of $547.20. The company's 50 day moving average price is $320.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.81.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 60.71%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 143.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,740 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $125,635,000 after acquiring an additional 155,781 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 42.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,901,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,625,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,964,748 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,735,132,000 after buying an additional 179,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth $3,459,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation is a land and resource management company with extensive holdings in West Texas, including areas of the Permian Basin. Its business centers on managing surface land and related interests rather than directly producing oil and gas. The company earns revenue from oil and gas royalties, land leases and sales, and easements and other rights-of-way. It also provides water-related services to energy operators, including water sourcing, treatment, recycling, and disposal, along with associated infrastructure.

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