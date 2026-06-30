DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll Buys 4,543 Shares of Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 4,543 shares of DLH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $23,850.75. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,121,736 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,114. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 640 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 15,280 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $80,678.40.

On Thursday, June 25th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 9,343 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $51,386.50.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 3,739 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,564.50.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 110 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $605.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 624 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $3,432.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 6,460 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,530.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 2,733 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,031.50.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 3,859 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $21,224.50.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 71 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $390.50.

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DLH Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLHC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 85,950 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,157. DLH Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). DLH had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLHC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its position in DLH by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 2,566,349 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 199,584 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,802 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DLH by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new position in DLH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company's stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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