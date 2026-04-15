DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLH currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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DLH Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. DLH has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.57.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). DLH had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLH will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DLH

In other news, major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 22,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $121,313.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,975,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,308.50. This represents a 1.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 46,839 shares of company stock worth $257,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 2,566,349 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 199,584 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,802 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DLH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DLH by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DLH during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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