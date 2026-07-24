DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Raised to $17.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DLocal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $17.50.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on DLocal

DLocal Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.97.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.20 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 15.85%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sebastian Kanovich sold 1,000,000 shares of DLocal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $14,630,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,630,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director William Rodney Pruett purchased 20,000 shares of DLocal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,280,309.55. This trade represents a 22.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,073,358 shares of the company's stock worth $52,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Cria Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,560,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,662,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 582,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in DLocal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,996,660 shares of the company's stock worth $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

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