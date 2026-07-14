DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03, Zacks reports. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 21.06%.

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DNB Bank ASA Stock Down 0.1%

DNBBY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $33.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNBBY. Barclays raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a "hold" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nordea Equity Research raised DNB Bank ASA to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DNBBY

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA OTCMKTS: DNBBY is Norway's largest financial services group, offering a broad range of banking, insurance and capital markets services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank's core activities encompass retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, asset management, life insurance and pension products, as well as payment and card services. DNB provides traditional deposit and lending products, mortgages, savings and wealth management solutions, securities trading, corporate finance and treasury services.

The group operates through several specialized business lines, including DNB Markets for investment banking and capital markets activities and DNB Asset Management for portfolio management and investment funds.

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