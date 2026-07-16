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DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
DNB Bank ASA logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • DNB Bank ASA has a consensus analyst rating of “Hold”, based on coverage from seven brokerages, with a mix of one sell, four hold, and two buy ratings.
  • The company recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $0.69 versus $0.66 expected and revenue of $2.31 billion versus $2.28 billion expected.
  • Shares opened at $30.75, and the stock currently trades near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a market cap of $47.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98.
  • Interested in DNB Bank ASA? Here are five stocks we like better.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

DNBBY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded DNB Bank ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nordea Equity Research raised DNB Bank ASA to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a "hold" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DNBBY

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $33.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.64.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNB Bank ASA OTCMKTS: DNBBY is Norway's largest financial services group, offering a broad range of banking, insurance and capital markets services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank's core activities encompass retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, asset management, life insurance and pension products, as well as payment and card services. DNB provides traditional deposit and lending products, mortgages, savings and wealth management solutions, securities trading, corporate finance and treasury services.

The group operates through several specialized business lines, including DNB Markets for investment banking and capital markets activities and DNB Asset Management for portfolio management and investment funds.

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Analyst Recommendations for DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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