Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

DNOW (DNOW) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
DNOW logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect DNOW to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $1.1282 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.50 million. DNOW had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. DNOW's revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DNOW to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DNOW Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.79. DNOW has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNOW

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in DNOW by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,991 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DNOW by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in DNOW by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DNOW by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DNOW by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,858 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DNOW from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DNOW from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DNOW from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of DNOW from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNOW

About DNOW

(Get Free Report)

DistributionNOW NYSE: DNOW is a global distributor of energy and industrial products, serving a broad range of end-markets including oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and industrial manufacturing. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company provides solutions across the life cycle of energy and industrial assets, with an emphasis on safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

The company’s core product portfolio includes piping systems and related components (such as valves, fittings, flanges and gaskets), instrumentation, electrical and automation equipment, fasteners, industrial safety supplies, chemicals and composite products.

See Also

Earnings History for DNOW (NYSE:DNOW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in DNOW Right Now?

Before you consider DNOW, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DNOW wasn't on the list.

While DNOW currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Why I broke this rule
Why I broke this rule
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines