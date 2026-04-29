DNOW (DNOW) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect DNOW to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $1.1282 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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DNOW (NYSE:DNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.50 million. DNOW had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. DNOW's revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DNOW to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DNOW Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.79. DNOW has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNOW

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in DNOW by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,991 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DNOW by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in DNOW by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DNOW by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DNOW by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,858 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DNOW from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DNOW from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DNOW from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of DNOW from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNOW

About DNOW

DistributionNOW NYSE: DNOW is a global distributor of energy and industrial products, serving a broad range of end-markets including oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and industrial manufacturing. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company provides solutions across the life cycle of energy and industrial assets, with an emphasis on safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

The company’s core product portfolio includes piping systems and related components (such as valves, fittings, flanges and gaskets), instrumentation, electrical and automation equipment, fasteners, industrial safety supplies, chemicals and composite products.

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