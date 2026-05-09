DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. DNOW had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The company's revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from DNOW's conference call:

ERP disruptions at MRC Global U.S. materially weighed on results — MRC U.S. revenue fell about $94 million (16% YoY), the business showed a high 31% decremental to adjusted EBITDA, and Q1 adjusted EBITDA was only $39 million, with incremental temporary ERP-related costs and elevated SG&A driving a Q1 net loss of $44 million.

ERP disruptions at MRC Global U.S. materially weighed on results — MRC U.S. revenue fell about $94 million (16% YoY), the business showed a high 31% decremental to adjusted EBITDA, and Q1 adjusted EBITDA was only $39 million, with incremental temporary ERP-related costs and elevated SG&A driving a Q1 net loss of $44 million. Management reports the MRC Oracle environment is stabilized and migration to DNOW’s SAP is accelerating (Permian locations now live), which has already unlocked ~$40 million of inventory to improve fulfillment, service levels, and support revenue/margin recovery.

Management reports the MRC Oracle environment is stabilized and migration to DNOW’s SAP is accelerating (Permian locations now live), which has already of inventory to improve fulfillment, service levels, and support revenue/margin recovery. Integration cost savings are accelerating — the company raised its near‑term annualized synergy expectation to about $30 million (with a 3‑year target of $70 million) and is realizing facility consolidations sooner than planned.

Integration cost savings are accelerating — the company raised its near‑term annualized synergy expectation to about (with a 3‑year target of $70 million) and is realizing facility consolidations sooner than planned. Board pursued opportunistic capital returns amid what management views as an undervalued stock: $50 million of repurchases in Q1 (total $87 million to date of a $160 million program), funded in part with debt while targeting net leverage of ~1–2x by year‑end.

Board pursued opportunistic capital returns amid what management views as an undervalued stock: $50 million of repurchases in Q1 (total $87 million to date of a $160 million program), funded in part with debt while targeting net leverage of ~1–2x by year‑end. Outlook and growth levers: management expects Q2 revenue up mid‑to‑high single digits sequentially, full‑year 2026 revenue near $5 billion with EBITDA ~4.5% and operating cash flow of $100–$200 million, while highlighting midstream, upstream, gas utilities and early data‑center wins (~$30 million orders) as priority growth markets.

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DNOW Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DNOW traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.08. 4,913,954 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. DNOW has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Key Stories Impacting DNOW

Here are the key news stories impacting DNOW this week:

Institutional Trading of DNOW

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 712.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,942 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNOW by 190.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in DNOW by 336.3% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,797 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in DNOW during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of DNOW by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DNOW from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research downgraded DNOW from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DNOW from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DNOW from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DNOW presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.00.

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About DNOW

DistributionNOW NYSE: DNOW is a global distributor of energy and industrial products, serving a broad range of end-markets including oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and industrial manufacturing. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company provides solutions across the life cycle of energy and industrial assets, with an emphasis on safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

The company’s core product portfolio includes piping systems and related components (such as valves, fittings, flanges and gaskets), instrumentation, electrical and automation equipment, fasteners, industrial safety supplies, chemicals and composite products.

Further Reading

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