Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at National Bank Financial

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock's current price.

DCBO has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Docebo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Docebo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.08.

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Docebo Trading Down 6.0%

Docebo stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 98,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,666. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. Docebo has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $481.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Docebo by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,533 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,937 shares of the company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Docebo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 554,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company's stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company's software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo's platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

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