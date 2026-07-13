DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.3750.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCGO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DocGo from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DocGo from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in DocGo in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company's stock.

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). DocGo had a negative net margin of 62.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that DocGo will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc is a U.S.-based integrated healthcare company that delivers on-demand and mobile healthcare services. The company’s business model centers on deploying customized medical clinics paired with a digital care platform to bring primary and acute care directly to patients. Through a combination of telemedicine and over-the-road medical units, DocGo addresses routine medical exams, chronic disease management, occupational health screenings, specialist consultations and urgent care interventions.

In addition to its mobile clinic fleet, DocGo’s digital platform offers 24/7 virtual care, facilitating remote consultations via video, phone or secure messaging.

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