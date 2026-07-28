Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of DLB stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.83. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $395.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CFO Robert J. Park sold 4,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $277,448.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,618,853.20. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 11,876 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $647,835.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 41,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,734. This represents a 22.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,537. 37.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 746 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,486.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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