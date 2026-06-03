Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.22% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore cut their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.19.

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Dollar General Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.09. 445,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,103. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.71. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Dollar General by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Dollar General

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About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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