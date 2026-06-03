Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at HSBC

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at HSBC from $141.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. HSBC's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $134.19.

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Dollar General Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of DG traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 445,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.71. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Dollar General's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Dollar General by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Dollar General

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About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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