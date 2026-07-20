Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$216.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$200.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$190.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dollarama from C$187.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollarama from C$195.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$225.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

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Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE:DOL opened at C$190.87 on Monday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$166.00 and a 12-month high of C$209.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$182.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$185.37.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.85 billion for the quarter. Dollarama had a return on equity of 95.90% and a net margin of 17.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Dollarama's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.00%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company's product offerings. The company's stores are throughout Canada, generally located in convenient locations, such as metropolitan areas, midsize cities, and small towns.

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