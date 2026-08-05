Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$184.24 and traded as high as C$192.06. Dollarama shares last traded at C$190.90, with a volume of 777,165 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$190.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America set a C$220.00 price target on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$202.00 to C$228.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$200.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$216.00.

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Dollarama Trading Down 0.0%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$185.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$184.24. The stock has a market cap of C$51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.20.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 95.90%. The firm had revenue of C$1.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Dollarama's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company's product offerings. The company's stores are throughout Canada, generally located in convenient locations, such as metropolitan areas, midsize cities, and small towns.

Further Reading

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