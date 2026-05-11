Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.64 and last traded at C$10.53, with a volume of 80325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.27.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$11.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.88, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$915.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$9.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.63.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$761.97 million during the quarter. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.8051471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Doman Building Materials Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns. Its operations also include timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through CanWel Fibre Corp.

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