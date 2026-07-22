Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bank Financial Analyst Says

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 19.86% from the company's current price.

DBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

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Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Doman Building Materials Group stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 41,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,724. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$8.34 and a 52 week high of C$11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.31.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of C$761.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darren John Alexander Gwozd bought 5,200 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,820.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,820. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. 20.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns. Its operations also include timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through CanWel Fibre Corp.

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