Dominion Energy (D) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to announce earnings of $0.6850 per share and revenue of $4.0447 billion for the quarter. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The business's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE D opened at $71.44 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on D

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Dominion Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 70,968 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 124,573 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dominion’s upcoming second-quarter earnings report is drawing positive attention, with analysts expecting single-digit bottom-line growth and investors watching for confirmation that recent operating trends remain intact.

Dominion’s upcoming second-quarter earnings report is drawing positive attention, with analysts expecting single-digit bottom-line growth and investors watching for confirmation that recent operating trends remain intact. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Dominion Energy to $70 from $64, signaling improved sentiment around the stock even though the firm kept a market-perform rating.

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Dominion Energy to $70 from $64, signaling improved sentiment around the stock even though the firm kept a market-perform rating. Positive Sentiment: Dominion Energy reported record-high demand on its power grid, which can reinforce the case for strong utility load growth and stable revenue momentum. Article: Dominion Energy reports record high demand on power grid

Dominion Energy reported record-high demand on its power grid, which can reinforce the case for strong utility load growth and stable revenue momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The company is working with local officials in Hampton and Graniteville to prepare for strong storms, flooding, and possible outages, which highlights operational readiness but is not a clear earnings driver.

The company is working with local officials in Hampton and Graniteville to prepare for strong storms, flooding, and possible outages, which highlights operational readiness but is not a clear earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Virginia regulators rejected an attempt to pause Dominion’s Loudoun County power line project, reducing one procedural risk but leaving the broader transmission controversy unresolved. Article: Virginia regulators reject last-minute bid to pause Dominion power lines through Loudoun neighborhood

Virginia regulators rejected an attempt to pause Dominion’s Loudoun County power line project, reducing one procedural risk but leaving the broader transmission controversy unresolved. Negative Sentiment: Dominion continues to face pushback over proposed transmission lines in northern Virginia, and the company dropped one proposed route for the project, underscoring political and permitting risk that could weigh on sentiment. Article: Dominion Energy faces pushback in northern Virginia over proposed transmission lines

Dominion continues to face pushback over proposed transmission lines in northern Virginia, and the company dropped one proposed route for the project, underscoring political and permitting risk that could weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A Virginia nonprofit also said a proposed Dominion Energy merger lacks critical details, adding another source of uncertainty around strategic execution.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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