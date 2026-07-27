Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,943,727 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,633,253,000 after buying an additional 14,197,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $655,142,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,790,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,503,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940,692 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,943,525 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $429,250,000 after buying an additional 2,165,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,930,241 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $984,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $71.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $64.42. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $72.99.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.99%.

Trending Headlines about Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and preview pieces say Dominion Energy’s upcoming quarterly results are expected to show earnings growth, which could support the stock if the company meets or beats estimates. Article Title

Analysts and preview pieces say Dominion Energy’s upcoming quarterly results are expected to show earnings growth, which could support the stock if the company meets or beats estimates. Positive Sentiment: A BMO Capital Markets note said Dominion Energy’s stock price is expected to rise, reflecting a generally favorable analyst view heading into earnings. Article Title

A BMO Capital Markets note said Dominion Energy’s stock price is expected to rise, reflecting a generally favorable analyst view heading into earnings. Neutral Sentiment: The company is set to report quarterly earnings on Friday, and investors are waiting to see whether management can deliver on guidance and confirm the outlook for regulated utility growth. Article Title

The company is set to report quarterly earnings on Friday, and investors are waiting to see whether management can deliver on guidance and confirm the outlook for regulated utility growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on storm preparedness and local power-line opposition in Virginia, which are operational and regulatory headlines but do not appear to be immediate financial catalysts. Article Title

Several articles focused on storm preparedness and local power-line opposition in Virginia, which are operational and regulatory headlines but do not appear to be immediate financial catalysts. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed longer-term earnings estimates for Dominion Energy across FY2026-FY2030, suggesting slightly slower profit growth than previously expected, which could cap upside if investors focus on future valuation. Article Title

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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