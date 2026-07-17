Dominion Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 15,526 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 411% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,036 call options.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,068 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 302,366 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,716,000 after buying an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $7,201,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 728,790 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $44,580,000 after buying an additional 45,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.62.

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Key Dominion Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dominion Energy and NextEra filed applications seeking approval for their proposed combination, reinforcing the possibility of a transformative merger that could expand Dominion’s scale and earnings power. Article Title

Dominion Energy and NextEra filed applications seeking approval for their proposed combination, reinforcing the possibility of a transformative merger that could expand Dominion’s scale and earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The merger plan includes $2.25 billion in customer bill credits and commitments to keep merger-related costs off customers, which may improve the odds of regulatory approval and support investor sentiment. Article Title

The merger plan includes $2.25 billion in customer bill credits and commitments to keep merger-related costs off customers, which may improve the odds of regulatory approval and support investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for more upside in Dominion Energy shares, adding a momentum signal to the merger-driven rally. Article Title

Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for more upside in Dominion Energy shares, adding a momentum signal to the merger-driven rally. Neutral Sentiment: The transaction faces a formal review by regulators in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and at the federal level, so the stock may remain volatile as approval risks and timing uncertainties stay in focus. Article Title

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $71.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,000,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,729. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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