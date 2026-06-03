Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $418.1290.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $601.00 to $544.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research lowered their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $525.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total transaction of $152,822.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,672.32. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 13.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,981,945 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,077 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 4.0% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 744,515 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $321,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,765 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 209.6% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 4,155 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza during the third quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,212 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Domino's Pizza stock opened at $307.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza has a 52 week low of $297.48 and a 52 week high of $496.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $343.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.20.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino's Pizza will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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