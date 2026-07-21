Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Earns "Buy" Rating from BTIG Research

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $425.00 price objective on the restaurant operator's stock. BTIG Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.19% from the stock's previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $395.00 to $370.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $574.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Domino's Pizza from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $401.52.

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Domino's Pizza Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $328.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.24 and a 200 day moving average of $357.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza has a 12 month low of $282.00 and a 12 month high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. Domino's Pizza's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.01, for a total transaction of $144,643.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,637.52. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $611,451 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino's Pizza

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 200.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Domino's Pizza

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About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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