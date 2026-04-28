Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $470.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's price target indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Friday, March 27th. William Blair set a $540.00 price target on Domino's Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group set a $460.00 price target on Domino's Pizza in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino's Pizza has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $426.47.

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Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $337.17. 129,274 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,181. The stock's 50-day moving average is $379.95 and its 200-day moving average is $400.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. Domino's Pizza has a 52 week low of $328.74 and a 52 week high of $499.08.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 200.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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