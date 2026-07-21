Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Oppenheimer's target price indicates a potential upside of 26.15% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $574.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $436.00 to $423.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $401.52.

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Domino's Pizza Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $328.97 on Tuesday. Domino's Pizza has a twelve month low of $282.00 and a twelve month high of $496.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.10). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino's Pizza will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total transaction of $152,822.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,928,672.32. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $611,451. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 593 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Invariant Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invariant Investment Management now owns 3,008 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,710 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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