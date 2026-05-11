Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn's target price indicates a potential downside of 9.48% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair set a $540.00 price objective on Domino's Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $419.74.

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Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $320.36 on Monday. Domino's Pizza has a one year low of $321.00 and a one year high of $499.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's fifty day moving average is $373.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.96.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino's Pizza will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $162,167.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,107,763.12. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 21,977.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $381,254,000 after buying an additional 910,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,116,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,396,347,000 after buying an additional 368,055 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 2,845.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,024 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $113,982,000 after acquiring an additional 255,060 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 8,229.8% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,314 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $104,609,000 after acquiring an additional 239,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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