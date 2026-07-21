Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $420.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.67% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $421.00 to $359.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino's Pizza has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $400.55.

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Domino's Pizza Stock Up 2.1%

DPZ stock opened at $328.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza has a 52-week low of $282.00 and a 52-week high of $496.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $309.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.66.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.10). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total transaction of $152,822.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,672.32. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $611,451. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Domino's Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Domino's Pizza during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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