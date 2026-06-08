Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.8333.

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DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $96.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

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Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $83.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $112.84.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $995.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Donaldson's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $1,226,905.13. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,013,023.65. This represents a 37.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,184 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,221,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $362,132,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,214 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $252,386,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,542,166 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $225,389,000 after buying an additional 47,062 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $187,037,000 after buying an additional 380,419 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,010,010 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $178,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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